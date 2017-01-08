Icy roads still a threat in metro Atlanta

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 10:02 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017
By Edgar Treiguts
WSB Radio
ATLANTA —
Metro Atlanta residents woke up again Sunday to some slick roads. Snow and ice that had melted a bit on Saturday re-froze overnight as temperatures dipped into the teens.
Local law enforcement officials issued pleas to residents to stay off the roads Saturday night if possible. While metro interstates and state highways were by and large in good shape, that was not the case for a number of secondary roads and neighborhood streets.
Early Sunday morning, police were investigating a crash that killed three people in southwest Atlanta. Channel-2 Action News reports a car hit a power pole at a high rate of speed on Campbellton Road and Niskey Lake. The TV station reports there were patches of ice around the road, but police have not confirmed whether that might have been a factor in the crash.
Earlier in the weekend, a 20-year-old Georgia State student was killed after his SUV wrecked on I-75 in Monroe County. Multiple media reports say his car hit a patch of ice on a bridge over Ga, Hwy 42, causing him to lose control. Local authorities say the car left the road and hit a tree.
Officials in metro Atlanta urge drivers to use caution driving on Sunday. There is expected to be more re-freezing in areas again Sunday night.
(Channel-2 Action News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.)
