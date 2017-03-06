How to cut funeral costs

By Sabrina Cupit

WSB Radio

A Federal Trade Commission study finds that 23 percent of funeral homes don't provide price lists, even though it is required by law. The FTC's Funeral Rule requires funeral homes to give customers an itemized price list. Undercover investigators visited funeral home across the country to see if they are meeting the standards.

In Georgia, investigators visited several funeral homes in the Atlanta, Smyrna and Marietta area and found that ten percent of of the funeral homes they visited were out of compliance. In one example, when asked about the price of a service where the body is cremated, the funeral home did not include the actual cost of the cremation.

WSB Consumer expert Clark Howard says the funeral homes can take advantage consumers during a time of grief, and that a funeral doesn't have to cost a fortune. One way to save is to buy the casket some place else other than the funeral home. Clark advises that consumers plan ahead and compare prices for bereavement packages at multiple locations.

3/6/2017 15:06