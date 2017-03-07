Homeowner shoots, kills man during alleged break-in attempt

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017
By Steve Burns
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A man was shot and killed while attempting to break into a home in Riverdale on Tuesday morning, police said.
The man, identified as John Dexter Williams, 19, died from his injuries Tuesday afternoon, police spokeswoman Nicole Rabel said.
An alleged accomplice, Patrick Kemp, 22, was arrested and is detained at the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Rabel said. Kemp is charged with felony murder and first-degree burglary.
There are no charges pending against the homeowner.
About 10:45 a.m., officers responded to a location on Birch Circle, Rabel said. The homeowner was inside at the time of the attempted break-in and shot the intruder, according to Rabel.
After he was shot, Williams left the scene and was found on a driveway near Birch Walk Boulevard, Rabel said. No other details were released. The investigation is ongoing.
