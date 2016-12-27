Hall County man arrested on multiple charges

By Jennifer Griffies

WSB Radio

Hall County sheriff's deputies have arrested a man for breaking into an elderly woman's home on Thompson Mill Road Tuesday, pointing a gun at her, and then taking off with her purse before running into some woods. Deputy Stephen Wilbanks tells WSB 25-year-old Brandon James Alison was arrested a short time later.

"The firearm that he used in the crime was recovered from his person. During the course of the investigation, deputies had also learned that he had entered multiple vehicles illegally," said Wilbanks.

Alison has been charged so far with burglary, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, elder abuse, and entering auto. Alison also had outstanding arrest warrants from Hall, White, and Jackson counties and Braselton Police are trying to determine if he may be responsible for car break-ins in their area.