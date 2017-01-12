Authorities said Salathiel Zeno, 42, of Lawrenceville, last spoke to her estranged husband by phone in early December.

By Raisa Habersham

www.ajc.com

A Lawrenceville woman found dead inside a storage bin on a homeowner’s lawn was reported missing by her husband Jan. 1, Gwinnett County police spokesman Cpl. Deon Washington said Friday.

Authorities said Salathiel Zeno, 42, last spoke to her estranged husband by phone in early December. The husband said he had not seen her in months.

A homeowner found Zeno inside a storage bin Thursday. It is not yet clear how the storage bin got on the property or how long it had been there.

“There were no obvious signs of trauma or gunshot wounds that would indicate a definite cause of death,” Washington said.

Zeno’s body showed the beginning sings of decomposition, Washington said.

The medical examiner’s office is working to determine a cause of death but said Zeno died three to five days ago.

“At this point, detectives are exploring every possible theory in the case and are working on a victimology to paint a clear picture of the victim’s past,” Washington said.

Anyone with information should contact Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting crimestoppersatlanta.org.