Police are investigating a death on James Road in Gwinnett County.

By Raisa Habersham

Gwinnett County police are investigating how a body in a plastic storage bin got onto a homeowner’s front lawn.

According to police spokesman Cpl. Deon Washington, the homeowner found the body on his lawn on James Road near Cruse Road and called police.

“The victim is showing the beginning signs of decomposition and there is no known age range at this time,” Washington said. “The victim was transported to this location and dumped in the front yard.”

The roads are shut down for the investigation.

“The primary objective at this point is to identify who the person is and notify their next of kin,” Washington said.

Washington told Channel 2 Action News he didn’t know of any obvious signs of trauma or any gunshot wounds.

The medical examiner is investigating the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting crimestoppersatlanta.org.

