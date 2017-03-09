William Anthony Brown and Jade Marie Anne Jacobs are on trial this week for child cruelty charges.

By Marcy Williams

A Lawrenceville woman and her husband stand trial in Gwinnett Superior Court for child cruelty and false imprisonment after allegedly starving the woman's 15-year-old autistic daughter.

The Gwinnett Daily Post reports Jade Jacobs and William Anthony Brown allegedly made the child live in a closet in the basement.

"Not only was it tiny, but it was disgusting,” Assistant District Attorney Bobby Wolf tells jurors in court. "There was feces on the wall and a urine-stained mat where she was supposed to sleep on a hard floor."

The Daily Post reports the alleged abuse came to light after Jacobs brought her daughter to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite in August 2014.

According to the police report, a clinical social worker at the hospital said the teen only weighed about 60 pounds.

The girl's current foster father testifies she squirreled away food for months after coming to live with his family.

"She would fill her cheeks full of food, then spit it under the pillow or hide it under the pillow," Todd Moog testifies.

He says she is now at a healthy weight.

Defense attorneys argue the overwhelmed couple tried desperately to get help to address the autistic girl's disabilities, but were stymied.

"All the resources my client begged for months, now they’re suddenly all available," Jacobs' defense attorney Lawrence Lewis tells jurors.