Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 9:38 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016

‘God made me bulletproof,’ rapper says after Buckhead Waffle House shooting

View Larger
Local rapper shot at Waffle House in Buckhead
Channel 2
Police are investigating a shooting that injured local rapper Yung Mazi Tuesday at a Buckhead Waffle House.

By Lauren Foreman

www.ajc.com

A local rapper was shot Tuesday at a popular Buckhead restaurant, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Police said a local rapper named Yung Mazi was shot at the Waffle House in the 3000 block of Piedmont Road just before 4 a.m.

Police told the television station several men were eating at the restaurant when Yung Mazi walked in, and the men shot the rapper in the arm.

He was taken to Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, according to Channel 2.

Hours after the shooting, Yung Mazi posted a message on Twitter that read, "God made me bulletproof."

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

— Please return for updates.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

On-Air

Atlanta's Evening News with Erick Erickson

Atlanta's Evening News with Erick Erickson

Erick Erickson is host of the Atlanta’s Evening News with Erick Erickson on WSB weeknights 5-7pm.

  • Call the show: (404) 872-0750
 
 