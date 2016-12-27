Police are investigating a shooting that injured local rapper Yung Mazi Tuesday at a Buckhead Waffle House.

By Lauren Foreman

A local rapper was shot Tuesday at a popular Buckhead restaurant, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Police said a local rapper named Yung Mazi was shot at the Waffle House in the 3000 block of Piedmont Road just before 4 a.m.

Police told the television station several men were eating at the restaurant when Yung Mazi walked in, and the men shot the rapper in the arm.

He was taken to Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, according to Channel 2.

Hours after the shooting, Yung Mazi posted a message on Twitter that read, "God made me bulletproof."

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

