Giant welcome digital screen gets unveiling at airport

By Edgar Treiguts

The Olympic girl returns to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Officials Thursday unveiled a brand new digital screen to welcome travelers as they get off the airport trains and hop on the escalators.

The new board does include part of the well-known - and by many people missed - Olympic mural sign that came down months ago as the space was being re-envisioned.

"The actual image of the Olympic girl with her arms outstretched at Centennial Olympic Park," says Hartsfield-Jackson spokesman Reese McCranie. “We were able to digitize that image, focus in on it, and then essentially re-purpose it digitally."

The Olympic girl will be a permanent image in rotation with other images of Atlanta's mayor, President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn, and Atlanta sports figures. As time goes on, other images will be traded-out to welcome travelers.

As for the digital screen itself, "27 feet wide, 7 and a half feet tall, so it's absolutely massive. The screen and its installation cost $500,000," says McCranie.

Total cost of the project however, was more than $2 million, when taking into account construction of a new ceiling, a scaffolding system, installation of LED lights. It took more than eight months.

McCranie says it's not anticipated that the screen will display advertisements. He says money from the ads that previously occupied the space, was used to offset the cost of the renovation.

The digital screen installation is one of the earliest pieces of the massive $6 billion expansion of the airport. Says McCranie, "In 2017 you're really going to start to see the face and the look and feel of the airport start to change."