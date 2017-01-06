Georgia puts more schools on notice as chronically failing

A new state count expands the number of schools in Georgia that qualify as chronically failing.

By Marcy Williams

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the number of schools labeled "failing" has grown by 20 percent in a year.

Fulton County has the largest increase in metro Atlanta with four schools added. DeKalb County now has two fewer schools on the updated list.

The Governor's Office of Student Achievement defines a school as "chronically failing" if it falls short three years in a row on the College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI).

Governor Nathan Deal had supported a referendum to put failing schools under state control but voters rejected the ballot initiative in November.

Georgia's legislative leaders promise action when the state legislature convenes Monday.

"The fact remains we still have almost 70,000 children in failing schools in Georgia," House Speaker David Ralston tells the AJC. "And so what we do about that is going to be important to me, it'sgoing to be important to the House."

Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle supports local control but he tells the Atlanta paper, local school system leaders must be held accountable for sub-par performance.

153 schools from 35 districts are now on the list. To see how your school fares, follow this link.