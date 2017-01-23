Georgia Dome can’t open for Super Bowl telecast

The Georgia Dome, shown on the day of the Atlanta-Seattle playoff game, will host its final football game Sunday when the Falcons meet the Packers for the NFC Championship.

By Steve Burns

Despite support from Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, the Georgia Dome won’t open for a Super Bowl viewing party.

Dome officials said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that NFL rules won’t allow the stadium to carry the Feb. 5 telecast of the Atlanta Falcons-New England Patriots game, Channel 2 Action News reported.

“NFL rules prohibit us from using the Georgia Dome for broadcasting the game,” the statement said in part.

"We share your tremendous excitement that the Atlanta Falcons are headed to the Super Bowl. NFL rules prohibit us from using the Georgia Dome for broadcasting the game. Fans wishing to gather with other fans to watch the game can consider patronizing neighborhood businesses who will be showing the game." — Georgia Dome statementThe NFL title game will be played in Houston, and ticket prices and travel expenses are obvious obstacles for many fans of the Falcons, who have not played in the Super Bowl since after the 1998 season. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

Of a possible Georgia Dome viewing party, Reed had said, “I love this idea” on Monday in a Twitter post.

The Falcons’ victory Sunday over Green Bay was the last football game scheduled for the stadium. The team will move into the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the 2017 regular season.