GBI to provide update in Tara Grinstead disappearance

Posted: 1:53 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017
By Alexis Stevens
The AJC
It has been more than 11 years since south Georgia teacher Tara Grinstead disappeared. This afternoon, there may finally be answers in the case.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will hold a press conference at the Irwin County courthouse in Ocilla, where Grinstead lived. Grinstead, a former beauty pageant queen, was last seen on Oct. 22, 2005. Two days later, she was reported missing when she didn’t show up to teach history at the county high school.
Despite extensive searches in the area — and national attention from several television show hosts — Grinstead was never found.
In a February 2006 interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Anita Gattis said her sister would not have left on her own.
Gattis believed her sister left with someone she knew on the night she disappeared. Her house was locked but her car, a pearl white Mitsubishi 3000 GT, was unlocked and in the carport, with $100 in the console and clay on the tires.
“Tara never left her car unlocked, and never drove on dirt roads,” Gattis said.
“There was no struggle in the house. Tara was a singer; that was her talent in pageants, ” Gattis said of her sister, thrice crowned Miss Tifton and a contestant in several Miss Georgia pageants. “If someone was removing her, she’d project her voice. And she took self-defense. She’d go out kicking and screaming and fighting.”
The news conference is expected to begin at 3 p.m.
