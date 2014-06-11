GBI arrests officer in corruption case

By Raisa Habersham

www.ajc.com

A northwest Georgia police officer was arrested Monday on marijuana trafficking, bribery and other charges after a six-month corruption investigation, the GBI said.

Ernest Edward Cox, 39, has been a Rome police officer for 15 years, GBI spokesman Greg Ramey said.

While Ramey did not release details of the allegations against Cox, he said Rome police contacted the GBI in October 2016 after receiving information about alleged corruption.

Rome police and the Floyd County District Attorney’s Office assisted the GBI in the investigation which resulted in Cox’s arrest.

In addition to trafficking and bribery, Cox was charged with violation of oath of office and tampering with evidence, Ramey said.

He is being held at the Floyd County Jail without bond.Anyone with information about Cox is asked to contact the GBI at 706-624-1424.“This investigation is active and ongoing,” Ramey said.