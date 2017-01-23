Gas prices finally beginning to come down

By Bill Caiaccio

WSB Radio

After weeks of going up, gas prices are finally beginning to fall across metro Atlanta.

According to GasBuddy's weekly survey, average retail prices in Atlanta are down 3.5 cents per gallon in the past week to $2.22. During the same time, the national average is down 3.2 cents to $2.30 per gallon.

Despite the decline in the past week, prices are still almost 45-cents higher than the same time last year and are about 2-cents more expensive than a month ago. One year ago, the average price in metro Atlanta was $1.77 per gallon.

As for what impact President Donald Trump's administration will have on prices at the pump, GasBuddy's Gregg Laskoski says "It's too soon to speculate."

One of the first announcements made by the new administration was its "America's First Energy Plan," which states producing more energy is in America's national security interest.

Trump has said he's committed to achieving energy independence from OPEC countries and any nations hostile to our interests. At the same time, the president says we will work with our Persian Gulf allies to develop a positive energy relationship as part of our antiterrorism strategy.

Laskoski says "Last week ended with President Trump's inauguration and we saw the benchmark WTI crude close up more than $1 per barrel from the previous day, coincidence?"

He says "Refineries are unloading winter-blend gasoline at fire sale prices."