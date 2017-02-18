Ga. woman strangled, beaten to death; boyfriend arrested

By Steve Burns

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A 49-year-old man is in custody in Macon in connection with the strangulation and beating death of his girlfriend, the Macon Telegraph reported.

Jesse Gray, 49, was arrested Friday night, Bibb County sheriff’s deputy Clay Williams said.

Brenda Gail Faulkner, 58, died from “asphyxiation due to strangulation and blunt-force trauma to the head,” Macon-Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones told the newspaper.

Faulkner owned the boarding house where she was found dead Thursday, the paper reported.

The victim’s 2002 white Ford Mustang was missing for a few hours after her body was found, the newspaper reported. The car was found about three miles from her house,