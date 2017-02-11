Ga. tornado lifted homes off their foundations

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:18 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017
By Lauren Foreman
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
An EF-2 tornado that injured seven people and caused property damage on Georgia’s coast reached peak winds of 130 mph, the National Weather Service said Friday afternoon. Four homes were destroyed when the tornado ripped through the Stilson area of Bulloch about 4 a.m. Thursday.
The hardest hit areas were along Old River Road South and Lillie Hagan Road, officials said.
According to the NWS, two mobile homes just north of Little Hagan Road were completely destroyed and tossed 30 to 40 feet from their foundations.
One of the homes was not occupied, but the other one had five people inside and pets.
“All five were injured, one seriously, with broken bones in their neck,” the NWS said. One of the animals died from injuries sustained in the tornado.
About 400 miles southeast, two people and a pet were severely injured when another mobile home was lifted about 40 feet off its foundation.
One person was flown to a hospital in Savannah with serious injuries, and six others were driven to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, public safety officials said in a Facebook post Thursday.
The tornado also forced Bulloch County school buses to stop service in the Old River Road and Lillie Hagan Road areas due to road blockages.
Roads are clear now, said Ted Wynn, director of the Bulloch County Public Safety and Emergency Management Agency.
“Volunteer help is coming in to assist with any unmet needs of the families,” he said.
By the time the tornado hit Effingham County, it had weakened some, the NWS reported after observing damage mostly in the EF-1 range of 86 to 110 mph winds.
Still, the tornado snapped hundreds of pine and oak trees, destroyed homes and carports, and knocked down power lines.
The recent storm damage comes less than three weeks after an EF-3 tornado hit Albany and other parts of South Georgia, caused more than $100 million in damage and killed 16 people.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}