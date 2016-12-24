Ga. man reports wife unconscious, later charged with murder

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 12:36 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016
By Steve Burns
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A north Georgia man was charged with murder shortly after he told authorities he found his wife unconscious at their home, the Chattanooga Times-Free Press reported.
Jonathan Carringer, 33, called 911 Wednesday night and said he found his wife, Annie Carringer, on the floor, according to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives responded to the scene, an RV in the southern part of the county, the newspaper reported.
They concluded Jonathan Carringer had beaten the victim, rather than finding her dead, according to the report. They based their decision on "physical evidence that contradicted his initial statements."
The victim’s body will be taken to the GBI crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
Gordon County is about 70 miles north of downtown Atlanta.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}