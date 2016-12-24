Ga. man reports wife unconscious, later charged with murder

By Steve Burns

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A north Georgia man was charged with murder shortly after he told authorities he found his wife unconscious at their home, the Chattanooga Times-Free Press reported.

Jonathan Carringer, 33, called 911 Wednesday night and said he found his wife, Annie Carringer, on the floor, according to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives responded to the scene, an RV in the southern part of the county, the newspaper reported.

They concluded Jonathan Carringer had beaten the victim, rather than finding her dead, according to the report. They based their decision on "physical evidence that contradicted his initial statements."

The victim’s body will be taken to the GBI crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.

Gordon County is about 70 miles north of downtown Atlanta.