Posted: 9:47 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
By Raisa Habersham
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
After a six-hour SWAT standoff, a man accused of shooting a Georgia deputy was taken into custody Monday night, Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said at a news conference. The suspect, Matthew Edmonson, 28, barricaded himself inside his home after he allegedly shot Troup County sheriff’s deputy Michael Hockett multiple times.
Hockett was released from the hospital Monday afternoon after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Hockett went to Edmonson’s home on Jackson Street in West Point about noon to check on the man, Channel 2 Action News reported. Edmonson’s family called the police to the home, saying he had a psychotic episode, Woodruff said.
“When the deputy arrived, he exited his vehicle to go around a fence toward the house and heard what he described as a banging sound,” Troup County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Stewart Smith told Channel 2.
When Hockett went to investigate, Edmonson allegedly fired shots at him.
“The deputy then retreated, at which time the individual got into a truck and began driving toward the deputy,” Smith said. The suspect then got out of the car, fired shots at the deputy and the two exchanged gunfire, Smith said.
Hockett was struck in the forehead, elbow and waist, the news station reported. He was taken to West Georgia Medical Center.
Woodruff said they will meet with Hockett to determine if he needs time off or counseling.
Edmonson was shot in the shoulder, Woodruff said.
After the gunfire, he returned to the home, where authorities say he had a pistol and a long rifle. Officials are not yet sure to whom the guns are registered.
Friends, family and authorities convinced Edmonson to turn himself in, Woodruff said. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Edmonson was taken into custody without incident. Woodruff credited officers for “not rushing in to make a quick decision.”
This is not the first time Troup County authorities have checked in on the man — it’s just the first time it turned violent, Woodruff said.
Woodruff said authorities had been called to the home twice when the man had experienced psychological problems.
“It’s unbelievable,” neighbor Dennis Hand told the news station. “He’s always been quiet.”
Edmonson told authorities he was just trying to protect himself and his family. It is not yet known what charges he will face.
Multiple agencies, including the FBI, GBI, local police and a SWAT team, assisted with the incident, Channel 2 reported.
“Officers everywhere need to be careful about what they are doing,” Woodruff said, “because this could turn violent.”
