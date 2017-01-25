Fulton Co. Offers Help in Dog Attacks

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 5:32 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
By Jon Lewis
WSB Radio
The city says it's doing what it can but it's up to Fulton County to do animal control.
Fulton County says it can provide help to the 14 cities in the county, including Atlanta, but it will cost.
The recent dog attacks in one Atlanta neighborhood has prompted an ordinance from the Atlanta City Council. The chairman of the Fulton County Commission says they are here to help, but the city will need to pay for the extra animal control officers.
"If cities want better coverage and more services regarding animal control, yes, we will provide it," says Chairman John Eaves, "but there's a cost that goes with it. We will provide the service when the monies are made available to cover the cost of the service."'
Eaves tells WSB, the county has an agreement with the cities to cover animal control duties. If a city wants more coverage then that city needs to pay for more coverage.
"Our goal is to provide as much animal control coverage as is needed," says Eaves. "The cities need to pony up that money per our agreement to provide the service."
Eaves says Fulton County Animal Control has been busy. Since the first of the year they've received 712 calls for service in just the city of Atlanta.
The discussion from the city and county was prompted by the most recent dog attack.
A 48 year old man was mauled by two dogs, including a pit bull, in the street in an Atlanta neighborhood. Seven days earlier two children were attacked by two dogs as the kids walked to a school bus stop. One of the children was killed. The other was severely injured.
