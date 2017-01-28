Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 5:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017
By Jeremy Redmon and Willoughby Mariano
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Federal immigration officials on Saturday were detaining four lawful permanent residents from Iran at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, citing one of President Trump’s latest executive orders, according to Sarah Owings, an immigration attorney who is working with their families.
A man, woman and 10-year-old child from one family and a grandmother from another family, Owings said, were being held after returning from vacations in Iran Saturday afternoon. They all live in the Atlanta area.
“These are people who live here — who have houses, dogs, cars,” Owings said as she waited with their anxious relatives in the international terminal. “We are being stonewalled. We are not being given any information beyond the number and email address for the public affairs officer” from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.
Meanwhile, the fate of some 40 Atlanta-bound refugees is in limbo after Trump closed the U.S. border to all refugees trying to enter the U.S., the head of the local office of a refugee organization said Saturday. The refugees were already on their way from Asia and Africa when the executive order was signed Friday afternoon, said J.D. McCrary, executive director of the Atlanta office for the International Rescue Committee. They are scheduled to arrive Monday.
“The question is, what’s going to happen to all the people who are already in the air, all of the people who are on the first or second leg [of their journeys]?” McCrary said. “We haven’t heard anything about that.”
The New York Times reported that two refugees who were on flights to the U.S. when the executive order was signed were stopped and detained at New York’s Kennedy Airport. Lawyers said one worked on behalf of the U.S. government in Iraq for 10 years. The other was to reunite with his wife, who had worked for an American contractor, and their young son.
Trump’s executive order suspends all refugees from entering the U.S. for 120 days, and bars those from war-torn Syria indefinitely. It also blocks entry to citizens from seven Muslim nations.
