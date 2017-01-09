Four colleges and universities may consolidate in south Georgia

University System Chancellor Steve Wrigley recommends consolidating Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State as well as Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College with Bainbridge State.

By Marcy Williams

Georgia's Board of Regents is set to vote this week on proposals to consolidate four universities and colleges in south Georgia.

University System Chancellor Steve Wrigley recommends consolidating Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State as well as Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College with Bainbridge State.

Combined enrollment at Georgia Southern would be 27,000 after the consolidation, making it one of the five largest universities in the state.

"Creating the new Georgia Southern University will combine the best of both institutions, which are just an hour apart and ultimately serving many of the same students," Wrigley tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

He believes the consolidation will expand the school's regional presence and economic impact.

The University System has embarked on other consolidations in recent years, including Kennesaw State University and Southern Polytechnic State University and Georgia State and Georgia Perimeter College.

If regents approve the consolidations, changes could take effect in 2018. With campus and community input, details would be ironed out over the next year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report