    Posted: 3:16 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

    Former Cheetah strippers say they were assaulted in Atlanta’s top club

    Former Cheetah strippers say they were assaulted in Atlanta's top club
    Former Cheetah dancer Alison Valente is the plaintiff in one of two civil rights suits filed against The Cheetah in federal court.

    By Chris Joyner

    Women who once worked for The Cheetah, a midtown landmark for decades, say they were sexually and physically assaulted in the strip club’s VIP rooms.

    Former Cheetah dancer Alison Valente is the plaintiff in one of two civil rights suits filed against the club in federal court. The suit alleges the club’s security force conspired with a group of dancers to cross legal lines separating adult entertainment from prostitution for high-rolling customers, creating a dangerous atmosphere which led to assaults on women.

    The Cheetah’s attorneys say the claims are an attempt to extort money out of the club and deny that the club condones such behavior. Club attorney Ed Garland said The Cheetah is “safe,” in part because of a no-touching policy, although he said some dancers break the rules.

    “Clearly some dancers don’t follow that (policy) because they are trying to get money out of customers,” Garland said, adding that the club’s entertainers are “smart as hell.”

    Other former Cheetah entertainers back up Valente’s story with their own tales of assault in the high-dollar, private rooms. Read the full story on myAJC.com here, and tune in to Channel 2 Action News at 5 tonight for a special report on The Cheetah.

