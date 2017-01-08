Firefighters' cars broken into while fighting fires

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017
By Rikki Klaus
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. —
Thieves broke into cars at four fire stations in Gwinnett County overnight.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus learned firefighters did not discover the break-ins until Sunday morning.
One firefighter told Klaus that his gun was stolen out of his truck at the station in Norcross. He said they were working a fire and when they got back around 7 a.m., police filled the parking lot.
A Gwinnett County Fire spokesman said the thieves broke into cars and stole items from fire stations 5, 31, 15 and 23 overnight.
Spokesperson Tommy Rutledge said last Monday, thieves targeted stations 9 and 21, in Lawrenceville and Suwannee. Rutledge said the thieves stole at least one gun from the previous incident.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. You can also text your tip to “Crimes” (274637). Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
