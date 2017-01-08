Firefighters' cars broken into while fighting fires

By Rikki Klaus

Thieves broke into cars at four fire stations in Gwinnett County overnight.

Channel 2's Rikki Klaus learned firefighters did not discover the break-ins until Sunday morning.

One firefighter told Klaus that his gun was stolen out of his truck at the station in Norcross. He said they were working a fire and when they got back around 7 a.m., police filled the parking lot.

A Gwinnett County Fire spokesman said the thieves broke into cars and stole items from fire stations 5, 31, 15 and 23 overnight.

Spokesperson Tommy Rutledge said last Monday, thieves targeted stations 9 and 21, in Lawrenceville and Suwannee. Rutledge said the thieves stole at least one gun from the previous incident.

