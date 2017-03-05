Final hurrah for the Georgia Dome

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:54 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2017
By Edgar Treiguts
WSB Radio
ATLANTA —
This is it for the Georgia Dome. Sunday marks the final event inside the facility, before it is cleared-out and eventually demolished.
The Monster Jam truck show goes off at 3:30 Sunday afternoon, following the same event Saturday night.
The Dome is ending its 25-year life span, having hosted the Falcons, two Super Bowls, college football - including the SEC Championship games, Olympic events, and other events. It was built for $214 million, opening in 1992. It is making way for Mercedes-Benz Stadium next door, being constructed for $1.5 billion.
After Sunday, the process of clearing-out the Georgia Dome will begin. The AJC reports that will include asset liquidation, such as the sell-off of the stadium’s seats. To follow in April, the Dome’s utilities will be disconnected, interior demolition in late May, capped by the building’s implosion in August.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}