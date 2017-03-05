Final hurrah for the Georgia Dome

The Georgia Dome closes after events the next two weekends. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, under construction next door, is slated to open July 30.

By Edgar Treiguts

WSB Radio

This is it for the Georgia Dome. Sunday marks the final event inside the facility, before it is cleared-out and eventually demolished.

The Monster Jam truck show goes off at 3:30 Sunday afternoon, following the same event Saturday night.

The Dome is ending its 25-year life span, having hosted the Falcons, two Super Bowls, college football - including the SEC Championship games, Olympic events, and other events. It was built for $214 million, opening in 1992. It is making way for Mercedes-Benz Stadium next door, being constructed for $1.5 billion.

After Sunday, the process of clearing-out the Georgia Dome will begin. The AJC reports that will include asset liquidation, such as the sell-off of the stadium’s seats. To follow in April, the Dome’s utilities will be disconnected, interior demolition in late May, capped by the building’s implosion in August.

