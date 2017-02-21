Atlanta city official fired after feds seize computer, phone

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 6:18 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 | Posted: 1:54 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017
By Jodie Fleischer, Richard Belcher, J. Scott Trubey, The AJC
ATLANTA —
Federal agents on Tuesday issued a subpoena at an office in the city of Atlanta’s procurement division, sources tell Channel 2 Action News.
Witnesses say Atlanta Chief Procurement Officer Adam Smith was escorted out of the building for questioning.
Late Tuesday afternoon the city confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Smith had been relieved of his duties.
The city told Channel 2's Richard Belcher that the fed seized Smith's computer and a phone.
">February 21, 2017
ATL spokesman confirms procurement director Adam Smith relieved of duties- HR escorted him from city hall after feds seized computers #wsbtvpic.twitter.com/7kadEAmZpZ— Jodie Fleischer (@jodiewsb)#wsbtvpic.twitter.com/7kadEAmZpZ— Jodie Fleischer (@jodiewsb) February 21, 2017
ATL spokesman confirms procurement director Adam Smith relieved of duties- HR escorted him from city hall after feds seized computers
The raid comes amid a federal probe into more than $1 million in bribes paid in exchange for city contracts, though it’s not clear if the two are connected.
So far, two Atlanta area contractors – Elvin “E.R.” Mitchell Jr. and Charles P. Richards Jr. -- have pleaded guilty to paying bribes to an unnamed person under the belief the money would flow to one or more Atlanta officials with influence over city contracts.
Prosecutors say the two contractors won millions of dollars in city business as part of the scheme and they have agreed to testify in exchange for leniency. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has said the Atlanta scheme occurred from 2010 to 2015.
A city hall spokesperson said they will release a statement later Tuesday.
- Please return for updates.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}