Atlanta city official fired after feds seize computer, phone

By Jodie Fleischer, Richard Belcher, J. Scott Trubey, The AJC

Federal agents on Tuesday issued a subpoena at an office in the city of Atlanta’s procurement division, sources tell Channel 2 Action News.

Witnesses say Atlanta Chief Procurement Officer Adam Smith was escorted out of the building for questioning.

Late Tuesday afternoon the city confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Smith had been relieved of his duties.

The city told Channel 2's Richard Belcher that the fed seized Smith's computer and a phone.

February 21, 2017

The raid comes amid a federal probe into more than $1 million in bribes paid in exchange for city contracts, though it’s not clear if the two are connected.

So far, two Atlanta area contractors – Elvin “E.R.” Mitchell Jr. and Charles P. Richards Jr. -- have pleaded guilty to paying bribes to an unnamed person under the belief the money would flow to one or more Atlanta officials with influence over city contracts.

Prosecutors say the two contractors won millions of dollars in city business as part of the scheme and they have agreed to testify in exchange for leniency. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has said the Atlanta scheme occurred from 2010 to 2015.

A city hall spokesperson said they will release a statement later Tuesday.

