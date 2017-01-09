Family angry after police refuse to charge driver in hit-and-run

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:34 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
By Ellen Eldridge
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The family of a hospitalized 24-year-old wants the driver who hit their daughter to face charges.’
Taylor Hamm was struck by a car Christmas morning while she was walking along Lawrenceville Suwanee Road in Gwinnett County, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Reports of a woman stumbling in a bathrobe led police to investigate whether Hamm had drugs or alcohol in her system, police said.
Now, she’s on life support and police told parents Jeff Hamm and Dana Poole the incident has been ruled accidental. The driver who left the scene won’t face charges.
The driver told police she saw something lunge at her car, but she didn’t realize she hit a person.
“It's a life and a life that matters,” Poole told Channel 2. “If I were to leave the scene, I think I would have been arrested.”
Doctors have said there is nothing more they can do for Taylor and that her parents might want to take her off life support, Hamm told Channel 2.
Weekdays from 8-10pm, Clark Howard teaches you how to save more, spend less, and avoid getting ripped off.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}