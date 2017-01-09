Family angry after police refuse to charge driver in hit-and-run

By Ellen Eldridge

The family of a hospitalized 24-year-old wants the driver who hit their daughter to face charges.’

Taylor Hamm was struck by a car Christmas morning while she was walking along Lawrenceville Suwanee Road in Gwinnett County, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Reports of a woman stumbling in a bathrobe led police to investigate whether Hamm had drugs or alcohol in her system, police said.

Now, she’s on life support and police told parents Jeff Hamm and Dana Poole the incident has been ruled accidental. The driver who left the scene won’t face charges.

The driver told police she saw something lunge at her car, but she didn’t realize she hit a person.

“It's a life and a life that matters,” Poole told Channel 2. “If I were to leave the scene, I think I would have been arrested.”

Doctors have said there is nothing more they can do for Taylor and that her parents might want to take her off life support, Hamm told Channel 2.