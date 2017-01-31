The Falcons have the power of prayer to help them “Rise Up”

Transfiguration Catholic Church in Cobb County is moving this Sunday's 6 o'clock mass an hour earlier so parishioners can be home in time to cheer on the Atlanta Falcons.

By Mary Ellen Hopkins

Transfiguration Catholic Church in Cobb County is moving this Sunday’s 6 o’clock mass an hour earlier so parishioners can be home in time to cheer on the Atlanta Falcons.

Priests and parishioners are all Falcons fans so it just makes sense, said Victor Rodriguez, director of finance and administration at Transfiguration.

“One of our priests at mass last weekend was talking about the Falcons game already,” Rodgriguez said.

“Fun and faith go together so it’s going to be a fun day all around but it’s important to make faith part of that day.”

Transfiguration isn’t the only house of worship making changes on Super Bowl Sunday. Churches across the country are moving or cancelling Sunday evening services for the big game. That way they can have their faith and football without breaking any rules.

“It’s not a sin to change the mass time,” Rodgriguez said.

Rodriguez expects a few extra prayers will go up for the Falcons on Sunday and anyone who wants to catch mass before the game is welcome.

This is just the second time in Falcons history that the team has gone to the Super Bowl. The last time they were there was 1999 when they lost to the Denver Broncos. Everyone is hoping for a different outcome this time.

Kick off for the big game between The Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is 6:40 p.m.