By Kelly Yamanouchi

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

When spring break travelers head to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, they may notice an expanded main security checkpoint designed to better handle lines during busy periods.

The widened switchback queuing area at the domestic terminal’s main security checkpoint is expected to help reduce how much the lines back up into the atrium and the rest of the terminal, and make room for future growth.

Hartsfield-Jackson spokesman Andy Gobeil said the project to expand the queuing area is nearly complete. Some electrical and cosmetic work remains on ceilings, columns and more stanchions.

The airport is also gradually replacing more of its regular security lanes with automated “smart lanes,” which are meant to speed security processing with multiple stations for travelers to load bins and automated bin return.

In order to make way for the expanded security line area, the Starbucks was moved, and Brooks Brothers, Brighton, Z Market, Simply Books and Drugs & More in the terminal were demolished. The new Starbucks opened in the atrium.

As part of the new queuing area, the fee-based trusted traveler program Clear has opened at Hartsfield-Jackson with its own line and kiosks on the Terminal South side of the main security checkpoint near Delta Air Lines check-in.