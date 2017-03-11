Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 2:26 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017
By Kelly Yamanouchi
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
When spring break travelers head to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, they may notice an expanded main security checkpoint designed to better handle lines during busy periods.
The widened switchback queuing area at the domestic terminal’s main security checkpoint is expected to help reduce how much the lines back up into the atrium and the rest of the terminal, and make room for future growth.
Hartsfield-Jackson spokesman Andy Gobeil said the project to expand the queuing area is nearly complete. Some electrical and cosmetic work remains on ceilings, columns and more stanchions.
The airport is also gradually replacing more of its regular security lanes with automated “smart lanes,” which are meant to speed security processing with multiple stations for travelers to load bins and automated bin return.
In order to make way for the expanded security line area, the Starbucks was moved, and Brooks Brothers, Brighton, Z Market, Simply Books and Drugs & More in the terminal were demolished. The new Starbucks opened in the atrium.
As part of the new queuing area, the fee-based trusted traveler program Clear has opened at Hartsfield-Jackson with its own line and kiosks on the Terminal South side of the main security checkpoint near Delta Air Lines check-in.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}