Posted: 3:24 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
By Ben Brasch
www.ajc.com
A former teacher at a Christian private school in Kennesaw was indicted Thursday on a charge of sexually assaulting a student.
A grand jury handed down the decision three months after Christopher Brown turned himself in to police.
Brown, 37, was fired from Mount Paran Christian School on Oct. 4 after allegations that the married man had sex with a 17-year-old student in July.
School officials said in a statement that Brown was terminated “immediately after the school learned that he had committed a violation of the standards of our Christian community.”
Marietta police said they were aware of allegations from authorities in Roswell of a separate incident in which Brown is accused of kissing a 15-year-old student.
