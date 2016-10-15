Follow us on

Posted: 3:24 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Ex-Mount Paran teacher indicted on sexual assault of a student charge

Ex-teacher wanted on sexual assault charges in custody
Cobb County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Brown

By Ben Brasch

www.ajc.com

A former teacher at a Christian private school in Kennesaw was indicted Thursday on a charge of sexually assaulting a student.

A grand jury handed down the decision three months after Christopher Brown turned himself in to police.

Brown, 37, was fired from Mount Paran Christian School on Oct. 4 after allegations that the married man had sex with a 17-year-old student in July.

School officials said in a statement that Brown was terminated “immediately after the school learned that he had committed a violation of the standards of our Christian community.”

Marietta police said they were aware of allegations from authorities in Roswell of a separate incident in which Brown is accused of kissing a 15-year-old student.

