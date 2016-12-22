Follow us on

Posted: 3:41 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

Ex-Falcons star Jamal Anderson jailed on probation violation

Jamal Anderson (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)
Jamal Anderson (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

By Steve Burns

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Former Atlanta Falcons star Jamal Anderson is in jail again.

Anderson, 44, was arrested Monday on a probation violation order, according to Gwinnett County jail records.

The arrest was for failure to be on time for a Friday appointment, his attorney, Arturo Corso, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Anderson was sentenced to 12 months probation and fined $645.50 in January for a 2014 DUI arrest in Gwinnett.

The latest incident comes one week after Anderson was banned from a QuikTrip in Suwanee after a Dec. 14 incident. Anderson was not cited, but issued a criminal trespass warning by police.

The Suwanee incident is not related to the probation arrest.

