Ex-Falcons star Jamal Anderson jailed on probation violation

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 3:41 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016
By Steve Burns
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Former Atlanta Falcons star Jamal Anderson is in jail again.
Anderson, 44, was arrested Monday on a probation violation order, according to Gwinnett County jail records.
The arrest was for failure to be on time for a Friday appointment, his attorney, Arturo Corso, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Anderson was sentenced to 12 months probation and fined $645.50 in January for a 2014 DUI arrest in Gwinnett.
The latest incident comes one week after Anderson was banned from a QuikTrip in Suwanee after a Dec. 14 incident. Anderson was not cited, but issued a criminal trespass warning by police.
The Suwanee incident is not related to the probation arrest.
Weekdays from 8-10pm, Clark Howard teaches you how to save more, spend less, and avoid getting ripped off.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}