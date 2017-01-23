Events wind down as Georgia Dome preps for demolition

The Georgia Dome, shown on the day of the Atlanta-Seattle playoff game, will host its final football game Sunday when the Falcons meet the Packers for the NFC Championship.

By Marcy Williams

The Falcons leave the Georgia Dome in a shower of confetti.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports only a few events are left before the 25-year-old Georgia Dome closes for good after two Monster Jam truck shows in March.

"Our goal has always been for the Dome to go out on top," Frank Poe of the Georgia World Congress Center Authority tells the AJC. "We close our football chapter having hosted two of the biggest games ever held in Atlanta, with the College Football Playoff semifinal and now the NFC Championship game."

Salvage operations at the Dome begin in March. Fans may get a chance to buy seats in sets of two for $599.

Initially, the GWCCA intended to implode the Dome this summer. That timetable may be moved up to accommodate the first event planned at the new Mercedes-Benz stadium, an Atlanta United soccer match at the end of July.

Ultimately, the Dome site will be used as green space, parking and tailgating for the new stadium. On non-game days, the space may host concerts, farmers' markets and community activities.