Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 5:29 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017
By Jewel Wicker
www.ajc.com
Fans of the Atlanta Falcons and The Ellen Degeneres Show stood outside for hours on Georgia Tech’s campus Wednesday in hopes of appearing on the tv host’s show and securing tickets to the Super Bowl this weekend.
Degeneres has been teasing Atlanta fans with hints regarding the giveaway all week and today she tweeted that she would be giving away a pair of tickets to someone dressed as a cat with “the biggest bowl.”
The costume contest was a nod to Degeneres’ love for Hallmark’s Kitten Bowl.
But, there was a catch. After catching the attention of Degeneres’ team, finalists had to make up a song to prove that they deserved tickets.
Katie Battle, a nurse at WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, caught the attention of the TV show host (who was watching remotely from Los Angeles) by incorporating Degeneres’ popular “be kind” mantra.
Battle said she plans to take a friend/coworker who helped her put together her costume as her guest to Super Bowl LI.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}