By Jewel Wicker

www.ajc.com

Fans of the Atlanta Falcons and The Ellen Degeneres Show stood outside for hours on Georgia Tech’s campus Wednesday in hopes of appearing on the tv host’s show and securing tickets to the Super Bowl this weekend.

Degeneres has been teasing Atlanta fans with hints regarding the giveaway all week and today she tweeted that she would be giving away a pair of tickets to someone dressed as a cat with “the biggest bowl.”

The costume contest was a nod to Degeneres’ love for Hallmark’s Kitten Bowl.





But, there was a catch. After catching the attention of Degeneres’ team, finalists had to make up a song to prove that they deserved tickets.

Katie Battle, a nurse at WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, caught the attention of the TV show host (who was watching remotely from Los Angeles) by incorporating Degeneres’ popular “be kind” mantra.

Battle said she plans to take a friend/coworker who helped her put together her costume as her guest to Super Bowl LI.



