By Jon Waterhouse

For the AJC

Ringing in the new year comes in a variety of tones, from loud and champagne spiked to playfully family friendly. Pop the cork on the following suggestions to potentially find the celebration that sounds just right.

Indigo Girls ringing in the new year

Local celebrities at a new venue in a kinda new destination. The Indigo Girls will help you get your folk on for 2017 at the pretty darn new City Winery at the still evolving Ponce City Market. Doors open at 10 p.m. and music starts at 11, so you even have time for a visit to one of PCM's many restaurants before the gig starts.

11 p.m.-? Dec. 31. $95-$125. City Winery, 650 North Ave., Atlanta, Ponce City Market. 404-946-3791, www.citywinery.com/atlanta.

Almost Allmans at the Strand

Tribute, based in Atlanta, not Macon will bring the music of The Allman Brothers to the Strand. People can you feel it? The show will run from about 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. so that everyone will have time to get out to Marietta Square for the big countdown to 2017.

7:45-11:30 p.m. Dec. 31. $35. Earl Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080, earlsmithstrand.org.

Shizzazzle at Dad’s Garage Theatre

The acclaimed improv comedy theater group continues its new era on New Year’s Eve. The ensemble of off-the-cuff actors and actresses will perform its second New Year's show in its still new "forever home" in a former church in the Old Fourth Ward. Expect improv games and scenes across two shows. Each performance comes with an on-the-house glass of bubbly. The performances run approximately 1 1/2 hours each, and both feature a 15-minute intermission.

7 and 10 p.m. $30 online, $32 phone and door. Dad’s Garage Theatre, 569 Ezzard St., Atlanta. 404-523-3141, dadsgarage.com.

Legoland Discovery Center Noon Year’s Eve

If the kiddies can’t hang until the midnight hour, celebrate early at the popular play place where building bricks rule. A balloon drop falls at noon as the clock counts down on screens scattered throughout the center. Kids can hop on its two rides, check out a Lego 4-D movie, participate in a group Lego build and more.

10 a.m.-9 p.m. (balloon drop at noon) Dec. 31. $12.50-$27.95 plus tax online. Legoland Discovery Center Atlanta, Phipps Plaza, 3500 Peachtree Road N.E., Atlanta. 404-848-9252, legolanddiscoverycenter.com/atlanta.

Fernbank Museum of Natural History Noon Year’s Eve

Dance among the dinosaur bones as the museum hosts an end-of-the-year bash for the early-to-bed set. At high noon, a balloon drop sends those latex balls floating down into Fernbank’s Great Hall. A kid-friendly DJ spins an array of toe-tapping tunes for both tots and their parents to enjoy. Museum admission includes the party, so when you’re not rocking into 2017, you can explore the exhibits.

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $18; $17 seniors; $16 children ages 3-12; free ages 2 and younger. Fernbank Museum of Natural History, 767 Clifton Road N.E., Atlanta. 404-929-6400, fernbankmuseum.org.

Topgolf Alpharetta

This competitive driving range finds guests swinging from their respective bays, attempting to shoot balls into specific targets. Its New Year’s Eve event features a live DJ teeing up tunes. You can reserve a bay or spring for an all-inclusive package. The latter includes champagne, shareable dishes, party favors and unlimited play.

9 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31. $225 general bay reservations for as many as six people; $450 all-inclusive bay for as many as six people. Topgolf, 10900 Westside Parkway, Alpharetta. 770-217-0513, topgolf.com/us/alpharetta.

Dance Hall Decatur

On New Year’s Eve, 2016 becomes history, so the DeKalb History Center makes for an appropriate party place. A DJ will keep you dancing the night away. Organizers suggest dressing festive, whatever that means to you. Admission includes appetizers, party favors, two drink tickets, sodas and a champagne toast at midnight. Guests can purchase more drink tickets for beer, wine or cocktails.

8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. $15-$50. Historic DeKalb Courthouse, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur. 404-373-1088, dekalbhistory.org.

Atlanta NYElectric 2017

A half dozen DJs spin a soundtrack of house and Top 40 tracks as more than 2,000 guests dance 2016 away. An open bar flows for five hours. VIP ticket holders have access to an open premium bar and appetizers. Some ticket packages include a hotel room.

8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Dec. 31. $125-$709. Westin Peachtree Plaza, 210 Peachtree St. N.W., Atlanta. 404-491-9115, atlantanightlife.com.

Comedy Countdown New Year’s Eve

Laugh your way out of this year and into the next at Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross. Celebrity comedians to be named soon will take your mind off the trials and troubles of this year and escort you into the new, perfect new year. There's a 7:30 p.m. show for those who like to laugh early, and a 10:30 p.m. show for you traditional revelers. Party favors and a champagne toast for all. Prime rib dinner packages for Gold Circle customers.

7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31. $34.95-$59.95. Atlanta Comedy Theater, 4650 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross. 770-724-6400, www.atlcomedytheater.com.

12th Annual Downtown Countdown

You’ll find three DJs, The party band Masterpiece, four comedians (Andrew George, Ismail Loufti, Yohance Collins and Dan Weeks) and amenities galore at this inclusive soiree at the Hyatt Regency. Dinner and a late-night breakfast keep bellies full. Guests make noise with party favors during the massive balloon drop. VIP tickets amp the evening with upgraded food and drink, and more.

8:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31. $119-$249. Hyatt Regency Atlanta, 265 Peachtree St., Atlanta. www.downtowncountdownatl.com.