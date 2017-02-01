Lenny Felgin, the assistant city attorney for Dunwoody, resigned Wednesday after he was accused of making anti-Muslim comments on Facebook.

By Mark Niesse

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An attorney for the city of Dunwoody resigned Wednesday following allegations he made derogatory remarks about Muslims on Facebook.

Lenny Felgin, Dunwoody’s assistant city attorney, denies that he made the posts and believes his account was hacked, said his attorney, Noah Rosner.

“He has provided the police, the city and his firm with his cell phone and computers to conduct their own investigations, and their investigations have not revealed any evidence he posted any of those posts,” Rosner said. “There’s no evidence at all.”

Dunwoody police have opened an identity fraud investigation, said city spokesman Bob Mullen.

Felgin resigned his position at the law firm that contracts with Dunwoody, Riley McLendon, which also ended his role with the city, Mullen said.

Several people posted a collage of images Monday purporting to show Felgin made inflammatory statements in a comment thread about refugees.

The posts attributed to Felgin can’t be located on Facebook.

“He has already consulted with third-party experts in the field to determine what, if anything, else can be done to try to determine where the hacked material came from,” Rosner said.



