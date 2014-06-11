Dozens gather for immigration prayer vigil

By Cox Media Group

Dozens of people gathered at metro Atlanta's Latin American Association headquarters on Buford Highway Saturday afternoon to get information and pray for support of immigrants and refugees in the community.

Organizers named the prayer vigil "Build Bridges, Not Walls" in support of humane immigration reform.

The event was designed to answer questions and provide resources to those who are impacted.

"I think it's important because our community has a lot of concerns and questions about the current climate around the immigration issue," said Anibal Torres, with the Latin American Association.

Organizers said this is also an effort to influence congressional leaders to overturn President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration and to protect families

"It's not that we have seen a spike, but anytime you see an ICE officer coming around your neighborhood, people do get concerned," Torres said.

Torres said the groups is hoping to spread facts and dispel fear and rumors that have been circulating under the new administration, especially in light of last week's raids, which included the arrest of hundreds of unauthorized immigrants nationwide. Thirty people were arrested in the Atlanta area and nearly 100 around the state.

"We want to make sure people understand what are your rights if someone does come to your door," Torres said.

He said in addition to the prayer vigil, the group has been hosting immigration forums to get information to the community.

They are also working with local law enforcement to make sure residents aren't afraid to call for help and report a crime.