Deadly house fire in Cobb Co.

A fire ripped through a home on Old Concord Rd. in Cobb County Sunday afternoon.

By Jennifer Griffies and Edgar Treiguts

WSB Radio

One person is dead after a fast-moving fire broke-out inside a home in Cobb County early Sunday afternoon.

Cobb firefighters got the 911 call to an address in the 1500 block of Old Concord Rd.

“It was a defensive fire from the beginning of our arrival due to the fire was already through the roof and it collapsed shortly after our arrival,” Cobb Fire Lt. Dan Dupree tells WSB.

Dupree says firefighters are still going through the house looking for possibly more people.