‘Deadbeat’ parents arrested in DeKalb Sheriff’s holiday sweep

By Joshua Sharpe

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies made 19 arrests Wednesday in an operation aimed at people who haven’t paid court-ordered child support and some accused of cruelty to children.

The agency calls it the annual holiday season “deadbeat” parent sweep. This year 174 warrants were served, according to a news release.

“The offending parent is already aware of the obligation and is rarely surprised when we show up with an arrest warrant,” Sheriff Jeff Mann said. “When the custodial parent who has been granted support by the courts is unable to obtain that support, it causes a financial hardship that becomes more pronounced this time of the year because of holiday expectations.”

Sheriff deputies served 99 of the outstanding child support warrants. That reportedly amounted to $139,566.15 in uncollected court-ordered child support.