Crash driver at large; ejected girl recovering

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 5:53 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
By Jon Lewis
The video of the crash was horrific. A car, being chased by the Georgia State Patrol, hits a sign on Gresham Road, then crashes, ejecting a small girl. We now know more about the girl, and the driver.
Police are hunting for 25 year old Kadeem D'Anto Fletcher, who was driving the car that was involved in Monday chase.
The state patrol says he was speeding, prompting on officer to try and pull him over.
That's when Fletcher tried speeding off, starting the chase.
When he reached Gresham Road, police say, Fletcher jumped the curb, hit a sign, and wrecked at a gas station.
The whole incident was caught on video:
According to the patrol, Fletcher ran off, after 7 year old Serenity Largue was ejected. Fletcher ran back to the accident scene, checked out the car, then ran off again.
"It's just disturbing on the highest level," says Sergeant James Buchanan, with the state patrol. "You have an individual that abandons a 7 year old child."
The girl was transported to Egleston Children's Hospital, where she's recovering.
The patrol has been able to learn more about the girl, and the 2011 Audi that crashed.
"The little girl is not his child," Buchanan says, "She is the girlfriend's child."
Buchanan says, up until the crash, Fletcher's only offense had been driving without a license. Now he faces a host of charges.
