Gwinnett County Assistant District Attorney Christopher Quinn has been arrested as part of a recent prostitution sting.

By Joshua Sharpe

www.ajc.com

The Gwinnett County prosecutor arrested in a massive prostitution sting this week was caught on video in the act, according to warrants.

The documents released Thursday say Christopher Quinn, a 46-year-old assistant district attorney, was a “member” of the “Gold Club.” The brothel was run out of an apartment complex across the street from the Dunwoody Police Department.

Quinn, who is one of 56 people arrested in the case, is accused of going to the club’s website to set up an appointment, then having sex with a prostitute in December. A second escort service known as “Lipstick and Shoes” was allegedly tied to the Gold Club and was housed in different complexes.

The warrants say the Gold Club admitted customers by referral only and employed a “rigid organizational screening process.”

Police haven’t revealed exactly how, but they allege Quinn was seen having sex on camera and was also identified by his license plate.

Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter said Wednesday he’s aware of the arrest and awaiting more information.

Quinn’s attorney, Noah Pines, has declined to comment on the facts of the case. But he described Quinn as “an outstanding lawyer who finds himself caught up in the system.”

Quinn turned himself in Tuesday and has been charged with pandering and violation of Georgia’s felony racketeering statute.

He is considered on leave from the DA’s office, where he works in the appeals section after years with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, Porter said.