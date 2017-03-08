Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 5:48 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017
By Steve Burns and John Spink
www.ajc.com
A man in Sandy Springs was arrested after police said he held eight women against their will in a nearly $1 million home.
Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a 911 call from a woman who asked for help leaving a residence in the 100 block of Strauss Lane, Sgt. Sam Worsham said Wednesday.
When they got to the 6,806-square-foot home, officers assisted the women in leaving the residence, Worsham said. It was not immediately clear how long they had been in the house.
“I’m in a very bad situation, and I need to get help,” the caller told the police dispatcher. The FBI and Sandy Springs investigators arrested 33-year-old Kenndric Roberts on charges of false imprisonment and trafficking of persons for labor, Worsham said.
Roberts is in the Fulton County jail, police said. His first appearance in court will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in Fulton, according to Tracy Flanagan of the sheriff’s office.
None of the women required medical attention, Channel 2 Action News reported.
According to Fulton County property records, the $976,300 residence has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms.
The house was rented, according to Mark Feinberg, president of the homeowners association.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}