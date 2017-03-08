This house in Sandy Springs is where police say a man held eight women against their will.

By Steve Burns and John Spink

www.ajc.com

A man in Sandy Springs was arrested after police said he held eight women against their will in a nearly $1 million home.

Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a 911 call from a woman who asked for help leaving a residence in the 100 block of Strauss Lane, Sgt. Sam Worsham said Wednesday.

When they got to the 6,806-square-foot home, officers assisted the women in leaving the residence, Worsham said. It was not immediately clear how long they had been in the house.

“I’m in a very bad situation, and I need to get help,” the caller told the police dispatcher. The FBI and Sandy Springs investigators arrested 33-year-old Kenndric Roberts on charges of false imprisonment and trafficking of persons for labor, Worsham said.

Roberts is in the Fulton County jail, police said. His first appearance in court will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in Fulton, according to Tracy Flanagan of the sheriff’s office.

None of the women required medical attention, Channel 2 Action News reported.

According to Fulton County property records, the $976,300 residence has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms.

The house was rented, according to Mark Feinberg, president of the homeowners association.