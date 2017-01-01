An officer-involved shooting was reported on I-75 in Cherokee County early Sunday morning.

An officer-involved shooting was reported on I-75 in Cherokee County early Sunday morning.

By Ellen Eldridge

www.ajc.com

A driver who fled from Canton police, pulled a gun and was shot by officers in Woodstock early Sunday has died of his injuries, The GBI said.

Canton police officers found the driver parked outside a closed business at 10:09 p.m. Saturday. After speaking to the officer, the driver sped off, striking the officer as he left, GBI spokesman Rich Bahan said.

That Canton police officer was treated and released from a nearby hospital, Bahan said.

Once the car crossed into Woodstock about 2 a.m., officers used a tire deflating device to stop the car. Lanes were completed blocked on I-75 northbound near the Wade Green exit as officers pursued the driver, who got out of his car with a gun in hand.

Two Woodstock police officers fired their weapons at the driver, who later died of his injuries.

Bahan said the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy.

No other officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation to determine what occurred during the incident. When the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office for review.