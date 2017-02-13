Cedar Shoals, UGA remember Quentin Moses

www.ajc.com

by Seth Emerson, AJC's Dawg Nation...

Quentin Moses, a first-team All-SEC defensive end on Georgia’s SEC championship team in 2005, passed away along with two others in a house fire on Sunday morning.

Moses, 33, was found unconscious at the scene of the house fire in Monroe, according to this report, then pronounced dead later at a hospital. Andria Godard, 31, and her 10-year-old daughter Jasmine Godard were found dead inside the house. Monroe is about 20 miles from Athens, where Moses grew up.

Moses played at Georgia from 2003-06, and had a spectacular year in 2005. He racked up 11.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss, and was named first-team All-SEC by both the AP and SEC coaches. A year later as a senior he had 4.5 sacks and 12 tackles-for-loss.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, who was an assistant coach on the Bulldogs’ team in 2005, reacted on Twitter shortly after the news came out.

“Very saddened to learn of the tragic death this morning of Quentin Moses,” Smart said. “Thoughts and prayers go out to his family in this difficult time.”

Moses attended Cedar Shoals High School. He redshirted his first year at Georgia, 2002, then came off the bench the next two years before being elevated to a starting spot in his redshirt junior year.

Moses also played in 3 games for Jim Harrick’s last team in 2003. He had been a star basketball player in high school before concentrating on football.

The Oakland Raiders drafted Moses with the first pick of the third round in the 2006 draft. They cut him before the season began. One season later Moses landed with the Miami Dolphins, where he recorded his first career sack on Monday Night Football, bringing down Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Moses would be with the Dolphins until 2010, recording two more sacks in a reserve role.

Since then Moses had become a coach, serving as an assistant at Reinhardt University since 2011, according to the school’s web site. Reinhardt is an NAIA school located in Waleska, about an hour north of Atlanta.

Moses’ bio on Reinhardt’s page has a quote from Mark Richt, his head coach at Georgia: “Quentin was one of the top 10 pass rushers in the history of Georgia football with a total of 25 sacks. And he was also exactly what you are looking for in a student-athlete on and off the field.”