Car runs into Atlanta house after driver shot in back

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 10:28 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017
By Ellen Eldridge
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A shooting victim was in critical condition Thursday afternoon after he and two others crashed a car while trying to leave the scene of a fight, Atlanta police said.
The fight broke out among a group of men in the area of 677 North Avenue, police spokesman Sgt. Warren Pickard told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The fight might have started elsewhere, such as at work, Pickard said.
After neighbors got involved, Pickard said three men climbed into a Ford Explorer and started to drive away. That’s when someone shot the driver twice in the back, Pickard said.
The Ford crashed into a nearby house after the driver lost control.
The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.
The other two men, who were also not identified, were detained by police.
An investigation is ongoing.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}