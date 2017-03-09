Car runs into Atlanta house after driver shot in back

A Ford Explorer hit a house on North Avenue after the driver was shot twice in the back. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

By Ellen Eldridge

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A shooting victim was in critical condition Thursday afternoon after he and two others crashed a car while trying to leave the scene of a fight, Atlanta police said.

The fight broke out among a group of men in the area of 677 North Avenue, police spokesman Sgt. Warren Pickard told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The fight might have started elsewhere, such as at work, Pickard said.

After neighbors got involved, Pickard said three men climbed into a Ford Explorer and started to drive away. That’s when someone shot the driver twice in the back, Pickard said.

The Ford crashed into a nearby house after the driver lost control.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The other two men, who were also not identified, were detained by police.

An investigation is ongoing.