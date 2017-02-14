Brother arrested in shooting death of Roswell teen

Jordan Williams (left) and Jahmal Samuel were arrested in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Kobe Williams.

By Lauren Foreman

The AJC

A week after a 17-year-old boy was found shot to death behind his Roswell apartment, police have arrested his older brother and another man in connection with the incident.

And the teen victim, police said Tuesday, was not the intended target.

The suspects, identified as Jahmal Christopher Samuel and Jordan Chappell Williams, “conspired to kill another individual who had allegedly robbed a mutual acquaintance,” Roswell police Officer Lisa Holland said.

Instead, Samuel “shot and killed Kobe Williams, mistakenly believing him to be the individual they both had been hunting,” she said.

Jordan Williams was at the Nesbit Ferry Crossing Apartments on Saratoga Drive when his brother was shot and killed Feb. 7, Holland said Tuesday.Police said they found the gun used in the deadly shooting in Jordan Williams’ possession.

Holland did not specify what led investigators to Samuel and Williams.

Both men were charged with murder, participation in criminal street gang activity, theft by receiving stolen property and unlawful communication of a threat of injury/damage to deter from assisting criminal street gang member, she said.

They are scheduled to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 23, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan said.