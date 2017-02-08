Students held at school while police search for six gunmen

Police say they are searching for six gunmen following a shooting in NW Atlanta.

By Dave Huddleston

Authorities confirm at least one person was shot Wednesday afternoon at 2591 Etheridge Drive Northwest.

Nearby roads leading to the scene have been closed. Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston near the scene says he saw SWAT trucks.

">February 8, 2017

Huddleston talked with a woman who was on her way to work when she got a text from the people in the daycare saying they were on the floor, with children and volunteers ducking from bullets.

"I know there are small children in there,” Vanessa Cox said.

Cox told Huddleston that she was heading to work when she received a text from the director of the Rolling Bend Daycare saying they were in the middle of a shootout in northwest Atlanta.

"He has two volunteers from Emory, five parents and five children, and there could be some infants as well,” Cox said.

When Huddleston arrived on the scene, police had barricaded the area as they went door to door in the apartment complex looking for the shooters.

Deputy Chief Jeff Glazer said that when they arrived on the scene, multiple suspects were in the middle of a gun battle.

"The officers took cover, they called for backup, we have one person shot in the leg; he's stable at Grady hospital," Glazer said.

Blazer says officers are going through dozens of apartments looking for the shooters. Cox said the people holed up in the day care center saw a man with an assault rifle.

“She visibly saw a young fellow walking through the neighborhood with an AK-47, walking through the neighborhood,” Cox said.

A nearby school was on lockdown while police searched for suspects. Parents and children trying to get home were blocked by police.

Atlanta Public Schools released the following statement as this occurred near the shooting:

"Atlanta Public Schools can confirm that students from Boyd elementary schools, Bunche and Harper Archer middle schools, BEST Academy, Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy and Douglass high schools who reside in the in the vicinity of Rolling Bend Apartments at 2500 Center St. are being held at their schools due to an active shooter situation in the area. APS transportation will send a secondary bus to the school to transport them home once the area is cleared. Parents also have the option of picking up their students with proper identification."

