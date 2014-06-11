Braves opening day tickets sell out within minutes

By Jay Black and Nicole Bennett

WSB Radio

Braves officials feel as though they blinked Friday, and tickets for the team’s opening day were gone.

“We went through our allotment about a minute in,” Braves digital director Greg Mize tells Channel 2.

“Opening night – that inventory’s gone. And same with Saturday, our second game.”

Opening day at SunTrust Park is April 14 against the San Diego Padres.

Fans can still get tickets to the game by purchasing a season-ticket 27-game pack. The team says a few of those are still available.

“It’s really a mind shift for Braves fans. If you want to come to a game, [we’re] encouraging them to go online and get their tickets and get their parking early,” Mize says.

Braves president of development Mike Plant echoes those sentiments. “Buy parking early,” he tells WSB. “At Turner Field we had 8,700 parking spaces. We are up to almost 15,000.”

Parking tickets will have addresses on them, which will come in handy considering parking now stretches all along the radius of the stadium. Prices range from $18-23.

Some parking will be around a 15-20 minute walk from the stadium, so shuttle services will be available. Private lots will also be popping up, and many existing lots do not open until 5:30 or 6 p.m. ET on weeknights.

Officials at the park are now adding finishing touches to prep for opening day.

“Our goal was always to make sure that by the time we played opening day, there was no Georgia red clay flowing down the streets,” Plant says. “And that goal’s been achieved.”

Plant adds, “By opening day, every one of the roads and all the sidewalks will be open.

“You might see some construction that is still on the facades, but you’re not going to see dumpsters and vehicles. It’s going to be a very safe place to come to."