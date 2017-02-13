'Brace yourself' for long pollen season, allergy expert says

Unseasonably warm temperatures and above average rain fall in the last 2 weeks of January have provided ideal conditions for trees to produce pollen.

By Sabrina Cupit

Allergy sufferers beware -- looks like we are in store for an early and significant pollen season, says The Atlanta Allergy and Asthma Clinic.

Unseasonably warm temperatures and above average rain fall in the last 2 weeks of January have provided ideal conditions for trees to produce pollen.

Dr. Stanley Fineman says, "It's a very surprising things we're seeing now, I mean we certainly didn't anticipate pollen counts over five hundred this early."

He says brace yourself for a long and significant pollen season. Dr Fienman says he has been telling his patients to begin taking preventative medications now.

Some simple things you can do in pollen season:

Monitor pollen counts so you know what's out there

Keep windows and doors shut at home and in your car during allergy season.

Wash your hair and change your clothes after you’ve been working or playing outdoors.

Change air filter often

You can check daily pollen counts by clicking HERE.