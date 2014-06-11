Follow us on

Posted: 12:46 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017

Body recovered at Allatoona Lake near boating accident

By Cox Media Group

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. —

Cherokee County officials tell Channel 2 Action News they have recovered a body in Allatoona Lake.

Officials from the Department of Natural Resources say the body is believed to be that of a man who has been missing since a boating accident on Feb. 2.

Just after the crash, crews pulled one body from the water and rescued one person.

Since the accident, searchers have been looking for 66-year-old Ronnie Bentley, of Canton.

The man's identity will not be confirmed until officials do further testing.

