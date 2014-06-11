Body recovered at Allatoona Lake near boating accident

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 12:46 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017
By Cox Media Group
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. —
Cherokee County officials tell Channel 2 Action News they have recovered a body in Allatoona Lake.
Officials from the Department of Natural Resources say the body is believed to be that of a man who has been missing since a boating accident on Feb. 2.
Just after the crash, crews pulled one body from the water and rescued one person.
Since the accident, searchers have been looking for 66-year-old Ronnie Bentley, of Canton.
The man's identity will not be confirmed until officials do further testing.
