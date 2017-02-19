Body found in Lake Allatoona may be missing boater

A Cherokee County Fire Rescue boat searches Lake Allatoona for a boater who went missing after a Feb. 2 crash.

By Ellen Eldridge

AJC

A body found near the Little River Marina on Sunday is believed to be a man who went missing after a boat crash Feb. 2.

Rescue teams scaled back their search for missing boater Ronnie Bentley, 66, of Canton, Feb. 7.

The collision near the Little River Marina off Bells Ferry Road killed James Mills, 51, of Taylorsville.

An autopsy is necessary before officials can confirm the body found Sunday is Bentley, Department of Natural Resources spokesman Mark McKinnon said.