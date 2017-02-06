Authorities offer reward in alleged arson, animal mutilation case

Authorities are hoping a reward of up to $10,000 will lead them to the person who set a shed on fire and possibly killed two cats in northeast Georgia.

By Jennifer Griffies

Authorities are hoping a reward of up to $10,000 will lead them to the person who set a shed on fire and possibly killed two cats in northeast Georgia.

Jefferson Fire Chief Mark Duke tells WSB they were called to a fire in the Jefferson Walk subdivision on Saturday night, but soon realized it wasn't an accident and soon made another gruesome discovery involving two cats found nearby.

"They were deceased with some type of blunt force trauma is the best we could tell. They were lying about 30 or 40 feet behind the building," said Duke.

Duke says although they haven't determined if the two are related, it is cause for concern. "One that we have someone running around the neighborhood, setting buildings on fire. We tend to fear that someone who does something like this that it will escalate and go to something bigger.”

He adds, “We have a person who is mutilating animals in the neighborhood. As sickening as that is, we need to figure out who is doing that as well.”

Duke says residents in the neighborhood have been notified. There are police officers who live in the area and they're hoping surveillance video from a nearby shopping center will shed some light on the case. "They're pretty stunned and very shocked that this occurred. It was one thing to be notified that your barn was on fire in your back yard. But it was another thing when we discovered the cats," said Duke.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jefferson Police Department or the State Insurance Commissioner's office.