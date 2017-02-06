Authorities offer reward in alleged arson, animal mutilation case

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 5:32 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017
Authorities are hoping a reward of up to $10,000 will lead them to the person who set a shed on fire and possibly killed two cats in northeast Georgia.
Jefferson Fire Chief Mark Duke tells WSB they were called to a fire in the Jefferson Walk subdivision on Saturday night, but soon realized it wasn't an accident and soon made another gruesome discovery involving two cats found nearby.
"They were deceased with some type of blunt force trauma is the best we could tell. They were lying about 30 or 40 feet behind the building," said Duke.
Duke says although they haven't determined if the two are related, it is cause for concern. "One that we have someone running around the neighborhood, setting buildings on fire. We tend to fear that someone who does something like this that it will escalate and go to something bigger.”
He adds, “We have a person who is mutilating animals in the neighborhood. As sickening as that is, we need to figure out who is doing that as well.”
Duke says residents in the neighborhood have been notified. There are police officers who live in the area and they're hoping surveillance video from a nearby shopping center will shed some light on the case. "They're pretty stunned and very shocked that this occurred. It was one thing to be notified that your barn was on fire in your back yard. But it was another thing when we discovered the cats," said Duke.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jefferson Police Department or the State Insurance Commissioner's office.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}